‘Without hesitation’: Video shows officer rescuing 3 dogs from burning home

Authorities rescued three dogs from a house fire after an officer noticed smoke coming from a townhome. (Source: Fairfax County Police Dept./BODY CAMS+/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Gray News/TMX) - Authorities in Virginia say an officer jumped into action to help rescue dogs caught in a house fire.

This week, the Fairfax Police Department released a body camera video of what the officer saw that afternoon.

Authorities said the incident occurred on June 18 when first responders were called to a townhome community for a reported fire at around 11:15 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a three-story townhouse with smoke coming from a second-floor window.

According to the department, an officer first spotted smoke coming from the home and started warning residents.

During these interactions, a neighbor told the officer about a handful of dogs that were still inside the burning building.

The unidentified officer can be seen going inside the home and getting the dogs out to safety.

“Without hesitation, the officer made entry into the home and was able to rescue the pets,” a spokesperson with the department said.

Arriving firefighters were able to extinguish the flames without any injuries reported.

Authorities said the dogs were taken care of by first responders outside of the home before being reunited with the owners.

“Thankfully, the officer and the dogs were uninjured,” the department shared.

According to reports, the cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical issue with about $30,000 in damages.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Ronald Leas
Eastern Kentucky man sentenced following 2019 rape investigation
Family members say they conduct searches daily.
Remains of Kandi Green Gonzalez found after two years
A search warrant in Pike County led police to find large amounts of crystal meth, fentanyl and...
Month-long investigation leads to major drug bust in Pike County
Looking for 4th of July Fireworks displays? Here is the 2023 list of events across the mountains
Amber Spradlin's family speaks at the news conference hosted in her honor thrusday.
‘There’s a monster out there’: Family focused on finding justice for Floyd County murder victim

Latest News

The city of London is hosting their 23rd annual Red, White and Boom event on college park.
London hosts 23rd annual Red, White and Boom
Six months after first starting the project, Maryann said the grand opening was the moment she...
Hendrix family opens door to London Children’s Museum
Police officers face protesters on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday,...
Mourners bury slain teen as Macron scraps trip, officials again deploy tens of thousands of police
Authorities help rescue 3 dogs in townhouse fire after noticing smoke