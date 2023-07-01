Vigil honors officers killed in Allen ambush one year ago

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County community is looking back on the events of one year ago, remembering how the Allen Ambush took the lives of officers who lived to serve.

Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, officer Jacob Chaffins, and K-9 Deputy Drago were all killed in an ambush attack on June 30, 2022.

Officers there said today that it has been a heavy and emotional time, looking back at the night that changed so much, so they wanted to mark the occasion by sharing memories.

“You can’t help but think back to the night of that. One year ago,” said Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt. “Where we were all at when dark fell. Man, you wish you had it to do over. I wish I’d known at three o’clock what was going to happen at four o’clock.

”It’s never gonna look the same. It’s never gonna feel the same. But adapting to that new normal,” said Prestonsburg Interim Police Chief Ross Shurtleff.” And their memory and their legacy being a part of that new normal.”

Friday night’s vigil started around 8:30 p.m., bringing the community together to honor its fallen heroes.

