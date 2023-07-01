Twitter imposes ‘temporary’ daily limits on reading tweets

Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day while unverified accounts can read...
Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day while unverified accounts can read 600 posts a day.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - What appeared to be a Twitter outage Saturday morning turned out to be a temporary policy change.

“#TwitterDown” was trending as thousands of users got messages saying, “Rate limit exceeded.”

At midday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk posted that due to “extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation,” the social media platform was imposing limits.

Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day while unverified accounts can read 600 posts a day.

New accounts are limited to 300 posts a day.

When CNN reached out to Twitter for comment, the platform responded with an automated poop emoji.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Leas
Eastern Kentucky man sentenced following 2019 rape investigation
Family members say they conduct searches daily.
Remains of Kandi Green Gonzalez found after two years
A search warrant in Pike County led police to find large amounts of crystal meth, fentanyl and...
Month-long investigation leads to major drug bust in Pike County
Amber Spradlin's family speaks at the news conference hosted in her honor thrusday.
‘There’s a monster out there’: Family focused on finding justice for Floyd County murder victim
Looking for 4th of July Fireworks displays? Here is the 2023 list of events across the mountains

Latest News

Tubers float the cool Comal River in New Braunfels, Texas, Thursday, June 29, 2023....
Heat wave scorches America’s southern half as Fourth of July holiday approaches
Louisville Zoo’s 3-year-old elephant Fitz has died after battling a virus.
Zoo announces death of beloved 3-year-old elephant Fitz after battling virus
Police officers face protesters on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday,...
Macron scraps trip amid rioting across France, as loved ones bury teen slain by police
Kentucky authorities say a father and his stepdaughter were killed after a tree fell on their...
Father, child killed after tree falls on their truck, authorities say