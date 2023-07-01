Third Annual Color Run Five-K

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County community members gathered in downtown Hazard for the third annual Appalachian Arts Alliance color run five-k.

The run helps raise money for the Arts Alliance located in downtown Hazard.

Board member, Madison Patrick, said events like the five-k are important to the heart of downtown.

”I consider the art station to be the heartbeat of our downtown area,” Patrick said. “And it’s helped so much with our regrowth and rebuilding. It’s wonderful to see that its not just me that feels like this but so many other members of our community as well.”

Patrick said the art station was the first “true business” after relocating downtown three years ago.

Her favorite part of the event is seeing everyone come together enjoying themselves in downtown Hazard.

For more information about the Five-K, click here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.