School officials react to SCOTUS ruling

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday the Supreme Court of the United States struck down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.

The ruling came in a 6-3 vote, rejecting the president’s plan to erase more than $400 billion dollars in student loan debt.

Hazard Community and Technical College president and CEO, Doctor Jennifer Lindon, said while their students don’t typically have a large amount of student loan debt, the courts ruling raises some concerns.

”For students who do have a large amount of student loan debt, it’s going to be quite difficult for them to get out of tough financial situations and to really get ahead economically if they have a large student loan payment that they’re making each month,” Lindon said.

Lindon said their biggest concern right now is the large number of students moving into “repayment status” and working with them to navigate their options.

HCTC uses a default management company which helps students understand what their options are for repayment and manage their student loans.

Lindon said the court’s ruling makes them more focused on the student loan default rate because of many students transitioning back into repayment status.

“We have a large number of students who have not been in what we call ‘repayment status’ for quite some time,” Lindon said. “So now everyone’s moving back into repayment status, we’ll have to help the students understand what their options are.”

Lindon said if a college’s student loan default rate is over 30% for 3 years in a row, they could face penalties such as not being able to offer federal financial aid.

Since the ruling took place on Friday, Lindon said it is too soon to determine the long-term effects of the ruling but they will monitor it over the following months.

