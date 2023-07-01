New high-ground development for flood survivors announced in Letcher County

beshear high ground letcher
beshear high ground letcher(Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Letcher County on Friday to announce plans for a new high-ground community for flood survivors.

With assistance from FEMA, ten manufactured homes will be available to eligible flood survivors to purchase.

The project is on a four acre tract of land near Whitesburg and was donated by the Letcher County Fiscal Court.

Funding for the project will be provided through FEMA’s Direct Housing and Sales and Donations program, The Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, the Appalachian Regional Commission, and Eastern Kentucky SAFE funds.

“This is a first-of-its-kind partnership with local, state and federal groups coming together to support this new, safe, high-ground community and 10 families who lost their homes in the historic floods,” said Beshear. “The creative approach puts resources to work quickly and also creates a beautiful, resilient home.”

The project will be known as The Cottages at Thompson Branch.

Breathitt Co. family becomes first to purchase FEMA temporary housing unit

