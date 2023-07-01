Longtime Harlan County coal miner and civic leader dies

Bennie Massey in 2006 from a WYMT East Kentucky Leadership Conference story. Massey died on June 28, 2023.
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jun. 30, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A longtime civic leader in one Harlan County community died earlier this week.

Bennie Massey, Sr. died surrounded by family at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was 73.

Massey lived his entire life in Lynch, played football at and graduated from Lynch High School.

He and his brother George were active coal miners and members of the United Mine Workers of America. They fought for better working conditions and wages for miners in the area.

He was also a Deacon and choir member at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church.

Among his many accomplishments was being named President of the Eastern Kentucky Social Club, Lynch Chapter. This leadership led to recognition at the 2006 East Kentucky Leadership Awards.

Watch Jeff Allen’s report on Massey’s leadership below

Jeff Allen's package on Eastern Kentucky Social Club president Bennie Massey when the organization was selected for an East Kentucky Leadership Award in 2006.

Massey was also a member of the Tri-City Messengers, the theatrical department at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College, the Greater Mt. Sinai Spirituals, and a longtime Lynch city councilman.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 8 at Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, with the funeral to immediately follow.

You can read his obituary here.

