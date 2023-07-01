Longtime Harlan County coal miner and civic leader dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A longtime civic leader in one Harlan County community died earlier this week.

Bennie Massey, Sr. died surrounded by family at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was 73.

Massey lived his entire life in Lynch, played football at and graduated from Lynch High School.

He and his brother George were active coal miners and members of the United Mine Workers of America. They fought for better working conditions and wages for miners in the area.

He was also a Deacon and choir member at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church.

Among his many accomplishments was being named President of the Eastern Kentucky Social Club, Lynch Chapter. This leadership led to recognition at the 2006 East Kentucky Leadership Awards.

Massey was also a member of the Tri-City Messengers, the theatrical department at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College, the Greater Mt. Sinai Spirituals, and a longtime Lynch city councilman.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 8 at Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, with the funeral to immediately follow.

