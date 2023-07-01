Guthrie: Affirmative action ruling went in the right direction, still racial issues to improve

By Brennan Crain
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – The Supreme Court decided Thursday to strike down affirmative action as it relates to college admissions.

Affirmative action is sometimes called positive discrimination. As it relates to college admissions, universities were previously allowed to consider race as a part of their consideration of potential students.

Congressman Brett Guthrie, Kentucky’s District 2 representative, said he believes the decision went in the right direction but does not negate other issues surrounding race in the country.

“What it did say is that we need to make sure that people have equal opportunity [and] access to equal opportunity,” Guthrie said. “There’s a lot of work to do. Just because that decision was made doesn’t say everything is without racial issues that we have to deal with.”

Six justices on the court reasoned affirmative action violated the equal protection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. Three dissented from the opinion.

The lawsuit was brought by a group called Students for Fair Admissions. They argued Harvard University and the University of North Carolina violated the Constitution through their use of affirmative action in their admissions processes.

“I believe that nobody should be discriminated against. I think that’s what the decision said,” Guthrie said. “You can’t use race as a single factor in admitting people into college.”

Guthrie said it’s important to realize schools across the U.S. are not equal, however. Some students are not afforded the same opportunities as others for various reasons, he said.

“Everybody’s talented,” Guthrie said. “It’s the access to education leading up to that.”

The Supreme Court ruling comes amid others such as the one made Friday, which struck down the president’s plan to forgive student loans.

