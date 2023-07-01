FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered storm chances linger, some could be strong

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A First Alert Weather Day continues as we kick off the month of July. We are not expecting widespread problems, but scattered showers and storms will be possible at times, and some could be strong to severe.

Tonight Through Sunday Night

This complex weather pattern will continue for the holiday weekend. Scattered showers and storms are possible at times. It will not rain everywhere, but some showers and storms can not be ruled out. A Level 2 Slight risk of severe weather is in place for the entire region. For us, the main threats will be heavy rain and strong, straight-line winds. We remain mild and muggy overnight. Lows only fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We are also tracking patchy fog chances, especially late tonight and early Sunday.

On Sunday, the forecast does not change much. Scattered showers and storms will be possible, but, again, we are not expecting widespread problems. It will not be a washout, but showers and storms will be possible at times. Models are not handling these complexes of showers and storms very well, so just remain weather aware through Sunday. A Level 2 Slight risk of severe weather is in place, with heavy rain and strong, straight-line winds remaining the main threats. High temperatures on Sunday top out in the mid-to-upper-80s.

Into Sunday night, scattered showers and storms look to linger. It will not rain all night or everywhere, but showers and storms will be possible at times. We remain partly to mostly cloudy. Lows only dip into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Trending Warmer and Drier

Models are trending warmer and drier as we kick off the work week.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible on Monday, but most of the region looks drier. Also, we are not expecting any severe weather on Monday. Temperatures look to warm into the mid-80s, and lows look to dip into the upper-60s.

Most of the region looks dry and hot on the Fourth of July. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but most of us will be dry. Highs look to soar into the upper-80s by Tuesday afternoon under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, lows look to fall into the upper-60s.

Wednesday also looks mostly dry and hot. Temperatures remain in the upper-80s and lower-90s. A stray shower will be possible, but most of the region looks to stay dry and partly cloudy. Overnight lows only bottom out in the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Extended Forecast

Rain chances look to increase as we close out the work week and kick off next weekend.

Scattered showers and storms look possible on Thursday, especially during the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures remain hot in the upper-80s and lower-90s. Overnight lows stay mild and muggy in the lower-70s.

Scattered rain chances look to linger into Friday. We stay partly to mostly cloudy and slightly cooler. Highs top out in the mid-80s, and lows dip into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

