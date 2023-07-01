Churchill Downs reinstates trainer Saffie Joseph Jr.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs announced Friday that trainer Saffie Joseph, Jr. has been reinstated.

Joesph will be permitted to enter horses in races and may apply for stall occupancy at all CDI-owned racetracks effective immediately, Churchill Downs said.

The decision comes after an investigation by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission that began after the release of necropsy reports of two of Joseph’s horses that died suddenly in races at Churchill Downs.

“We remain deeply concerned about the condition of Parents Pride and Chasing Artie that led to their sudden death,” President and Chief Operating Officer of CDI Bill Mudd said. “However, given the details available to us as a result of the KHRC investigation, there is no basis to continue Joseph’s suspension.”

