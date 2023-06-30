Wolfe Co. Search & Rescue urges hikers to be more careful after rescue

As a thunderstorm rolled in, two hikers reportedly went missing on Monday night on Rock Bridge...
As a thunderstorm rolled in, two hikers reportedly went missing on Monday night on Rock Bridge Trail.(Wolfe County Search and Rescue)
By Grace Griles
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As a thunderstorm rolled in, two hikers reportedly went missing on Monday night on Rock Bridge Trail.

The two hikers started their hike at 4 p.m. on Monday. Officials said they missed the turn at the Rock Bridge/Swift Camp Creek intersection. As the storm rolled in, they reportedly called 911 and were able to give dispatch coordinates, which were then given to the rescue group.

Officials said a team of seven arrived at the scene and were able to hike to their location. When the hikers were found, officials said the team was able to hike back to safety. The rescue team also drove the hikers back to their car at Rock Bridge.

Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team urged hikers to pay close attention to the signage on trails.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members say they conduct searches daily.
Coroner: Remains of Floyd County woman missing for two years found
Amber Spradlin's family speaks at the news conference hosted in her honor thrusday.
‘There’s a monster out there’: Family focused on finding justice for Floyd County murder victim
Natasha Brewster
Missing Virginia woman found dead
Breathitt Co. family becomes first to purchase FEMA temporary housing unit
Family members say they conduct searches daily.
Remains of Kandi Green Gonzalez found after two years

Latest News

Construction
Perry County road to temporarily close next week
An investigation of a domestic dispute led to the arrest of one Wayne County man.
Police: Wayne County man arrested for abuse of woman, her seven-year-old son
Ronald Leas
Eastern Kentucky man sentenced following 2019 rape investigation
WYMT First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rounds of strong storms possible all weekend