Wolfe Co. Search & Rescue urges hikers to be more careful after rescue

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As a thunderstorm rolled in, two hikers reportedly went missing on Monday night on Rock Bridge Trail.

The two hikers started their hike at 4 p.m. on Monday. Officials said they missed the turn at the Rock Bridge/Swift Camp Creek intersection. As the storm rolled in, they reportedly called 911 and were able to give dispatch coordinates, which were then given to the rescue group.

Officials said a team of seven arrived at the scene and were able to hike to their location. When the hikers were found, officials said the team was able to hike back to safety. The rescue team also drove the hikers back to their car at Rock Bridge.

Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team urged hikers to pay close attention to the signage on trails.

