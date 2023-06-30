White House replica goes on sale for nearly $39 million

A White House wannabe for sale could give homebuyers their very own Oval Office! (CNN, KGO, POMPEII ARCHAEOLOGICAL PARK, SAVE THE CHIMPS)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A newly-listed California home is gaining attention as a replica White House out West!

The estate nicknamed the “Western White House” is up for sale in the San Francisco area.

Originally built in the 1800s, the home was remodeled in the 1920s to look exactly like the real thing.

It even has its own rose garden and Oval Office!

The owners listed the house for $38.9 million.

The real White House is worth around $400 million, so by comparison, the western wannabe is kind of a good deal!

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members say they conduct searches daily.
Coroner: Remains of Floyd County woman missing for two years found
Amber Spradlin's family speaks at the news conference hosted in her honor thrusday.
‘There’s a monster out there’: Family focused on finding justice for Floyd County murder victim
Natasha Brewster
Missing Virginia woman found dead
Breathitt Co. family becomes first to purchase FEMA temporary housing unit
Authorities in Ohio say a 7-month-old baby died after a man allegedly abducted her then drove...
Kidnapped infant dies after suspect drives into house, authorities say

Latest News

Reactions to SCOTUS decision on affirmative action
Police clear a street on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a...
600 arrested, 200 police officers hurt on France’s 3rd night of protests over teen’s killing
A White House wannabe for sale could give homebuyers their very own Oval Office!
$39 million White House wannabe goes up for sale
WYMT First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rounds of strong storms possible all weekend