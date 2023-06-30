‘Silent like the G in lasagna’: John Calipari talks NIL deal strategy

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Armando Barry
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari spoke with the media Friday about the strategy he uses with NIL deals, using the words of five-time, Grammy award winning rapper Lil Wayne.

Calipari held a media availability prior to the team’s trip to play in Toronto, Canada. The conversation started when Calipari discussed the current college landscape and how he has chosen to stick to the principles set when he began coaching at UK...players first.

Calipari then explained why he prefers to keep their strategy close to the vest.

“I’m not going to share everything we do because its a competitive advantage here,” Calipari said. “Now the reason I’m not sharing is because I have a lot of people asking, how do you do it? Coaches asking, what are you guys doing? By coming here, if you’re a terrific player, what is added to your value is being at Kentucky, it’s here.”

Calipari discussed a conversation he had about his strategy with Lil Wayne, where the rapper compared how he was with college NIL deals at UK to one of his song lyrics.

“Lil Wayne said to me, if you don’t mind me dropping a name, that I like how you just keep it in house what you do,” Calipari said. “Then he said it’s like my lyric ‘Real Gs stay silent like lasagna. Now I have no idea what that means, but he gave it to me and said you need to roll with that.”

The Kentucky men’s basketball team will open up the season next month at GLOBL Jam in Toronto, representing the United States.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members say they conduct searches daily.
Coroner: Remains of Floyd County woman missing for two years found
Amber Spradlin's family speaks at the news conference hosted in her honor thrusday.
‘There’s a monster out there’: Family focused on finding justice for Floyd County murder victim
Natasha Brewster
Missing Virginia woman found dead
Breathitt Co. family becomes first to purchase FEMA temporary housing unit
Family members say they conduct searches daily.
Remains of Kandi Green Gonzalez found after two years

Latest News

Aaron Bradshaw during McDonald's All-American Games practice.
Calipari confirms Aaron Bradshaw injury
Dick Parsons played both basketball and baseball for Kentucky.
Harlan County-native Dick Parsons among 2023 UK Hall of Fame class
Mountain News at 6 - UKWBB
Mountain News at 5:30 - UPike AD