SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY: Yet more storm complexes possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our First Alert Weather Day continues as we head through the final day of the month of June as we continue to watch the potential for complexes and lines of strong to severe thunderstorms to rumble through the mountains.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

As we’ve been saying for several days now, models are not handling the evolution of these storm complexes well, but the potential for at least one to roam across the region tonight is still distinctly present. And while not everyone will see severe weather, severe weather will be a possibility for everyone as we head through the rest of tonight and into tomorrow. Otherwise it is looking very warm and humid as we head through the rest of the night with lows hovering near 70°.

More of the same as we start July on Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Even so, we’ll see temperatures get up into the upper 80s near 90° as we prime the atmosphere for yet another potential complex of storms. That would most likely impact us during the afternoon hours and into the evening. Like we’ve been saying, these are tough to predict, but if one does develop and roll across the region, the main threat by far will be damaging winds in excess of 60mph with much smaller chances for large hail or even isolated tornadoes. That threat likely diminishes somewhat into the overnight, but still keep that WYMT First Alert Weather app handy. Lows are back near 70°.

Into July and Beyond

Storm chances continue as we head into Sunday, but I think the severe threat will be lower thanks to the clouds and showers we’ll have around during the day. That doesn’t mean we couldn’t get some heavy rain or brief gusty winds after highs get up into the lower to middle 80s during the afternoon hours. Scattered storms could linger overnight as lows fall back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Some storms could linger into Monday, but I think those storms will continue to work out of the region during the day as we settle back to quieter conditions as we head through the afternoon and evening hours. We’ll still be around average in the middle 80s. More sunshine and fewer storm chances look to be in place as we head into the Fourth of July and beyond. Temperatures stay around average or just above in the middle 80s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.