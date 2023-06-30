Police: Wayne County man arrested for abuse of woman, her seven-year-old son

An investigation of a domestic dispute led to the arrest of one Wayne County man.
An investigation of a domestic dispute led to the arrest of one Wayne County man.(Wayne County Detention Center)
By Grace Griles
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - An investigation of a domestic dispute led to the arrest of one Wayne County man.

Officials with the Monticello Police Department said the incident happened on North Second Street, when a man reportedly assaulted a woman and her seven-year-old son.

Charles Anthony Green, 28, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault, domestic violence.

Green was taken to Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members say they conduct searches daily.
Coroner: Remains of Floyd County woman missing for two years found
Amber Spradlin's family speaks at the news conference hosted in her honor thrusday.
‘There’s a monster out there’: Family focused on finding justice for Floyd County murder victim
Natasha Brewster
Missing Virginia woman found dead
Breathitt Co. family becomes first to purchase FEMA temporary housing unit
Family members say they conduct searches daily.
Remains of Kandi Green Gonzalez found after two years

Latest News

Construction
Perry County road to temporarily close next week
As a thunderstorm rolled in, two hikers reportedly went missing on Monday night on Rock Bridge...
Wolfe Co. Search & Rescue urges hikers to be more careful after rescue
Ronald Leas
Eastern Kentucky man sentenced following 2019 rape investigation
WYMT First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rounds of strong storms possible all weekend