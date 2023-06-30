Police: Wayne County man arrested for abuse of woman, her seven-year-old son

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - An investigation of a domestic dispute led to the arrest of one Wayne County man.

Officials with the Monticello Police Department said the incident happened on North Second Street, when a man reportedly assaulted a woman and her seven-year-old son.

Charles Anthony Green, 28, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault, domestic violence.

Green was taken to Wayne County Detention Center.

