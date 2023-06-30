Perry County road to temporarily close next week
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials advised Perry County drivers to use an alternative route next week due to road construction.
Officials said KY-451 will be closed from around 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting on July 5.
The construction will take place between the Yerkes and Krypton communities.
The road work is expected to last through July 7 as steel drilling and cribbing continue.
No signed detour will be posted, but drivers can use KY-28, KY-15, KY-80 and KY-2021.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.