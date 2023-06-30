Perry Co. musician recalls impact Bobby Osborne had on students

Perry County native Lindsey Branson performing with Bobby Osborne.
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Leslie County native and music legend Bobby Osborne, who recently died at the age of 91, made a great impact on people in Eastern Kentucky and across the country.

Lindsey Branson, a Perry County native who took lessons from Osborne, said she spent an hour per week with him at the Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music.

“It was one of those moments where you didn’t believe that it was true, and that’s how it always felt in that room,” Branson said, remembering her time with Osborne.

As a musician she looked up to, Branson said he lived up to the expectations and more.

”You know, in new school terms, he’s the ‘OG’ when it comes to bluegrass music. I was so nervous when I got to do lessons with him. I was so nervous because I had just started learning how to play the mandolin, and I was told I was gonna be taking lessons with Bobby, but he was so gracious and kind and patient,” Branson said.

When it came to the lessons themselves, Branson said Osborne made sure students were learning exactly the way he did.

”He made sure that whatever song I was learning, I was playing it exactly like him because that was exactly the way that he learned it which is kind of a traditional thing when it comes to Bluegrass music. So, now every time that I go pick up a mandolin, I just, I think about him and all those lessons, and when I’m teaching mandolin lessons, I think back to those,” the Perry County native said.

Branson added that anyone that got to meet Bobby Osborne was blessed and lucky.

