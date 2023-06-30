‘Peace, love and licks’: Crisis Response Canines visits EKY

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crisis Response Canines is a non-profit group of canines and their handlers who are dispatched to communities across the nation following traumatic and critical incidents.

“We’ve got about 40 dogs across the country that are certified with their handlers through critical incident stress management, psychological first aid, and mental health first aid and things like that,” said Crisis Response Canines handler Bear Berman.

Berman and his canine, Macy, paid a visit to Eastern Kentucky June 26-30 to Camp Noah locations in Perry County and Floyd County to speak and interact with flood survivors and their children.

“We were invited to come be part of the children’s daily activities, to interact with the dog, and help them through some destressing and some revitalization and maybe sharing some of the things they’ve been through,” said Berman.

Berman said during their time in Eastern Kentucky, he also learned about the deadly Allen shooting and spent some time with families and fellow first responders remembering the events that unfolded one year ago.

“Pretty powerful place and it gives me an opportunity to give it back,” said Berman, “and you hear that saying a lot, ‘oh yeah, you have to give back,’ but you don’t know what that means until you actually get to do it.”

Berman added that the mission of the non-profit is all about spreading love and happiness to those who are in dark times.

“We’re just here to spread a little cheer, a little revitalization, or in Macy’s case, her motto is peace, love, and licks,” said Berman.

Berman and Macy will also be attending a candlelight vigil in remembrance of the Allen shooting on Friday evening in Prestonsburg.

