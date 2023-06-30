Patriotic events taking place this weekend in Corbin

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Starting this weekend in Corbin there will be several events taking place to kick off the Fourth of July Holiday.

There will be plenty of ways to celebrate the July 4th Holiday in and around Corbin starting this weekend and continuing throught the week. Maggy Monhollen executive director of the Corbin tourism and convention commission says There will be a fireworks show post race on Saturday at Thunder Mountain Speedway

“You’ve got the Marinas that do fireworks shows, weve got Thunder Mountain Speedway which is a huge attraction here in Corbin doing fireworks.” said Monhollen

Another event that people can attend and is a favorite is Boom, Bubbles and Barbeque that takes place July 3rd, and will feature numerous actevites followed by a fireworks show.

“Will feature a foam party, infaltables, a patriotic costume contest. We will have a DJ, as well as you know, a big ole barbeque cookout and other food vendors.” said Monhollen

Tourist traveling on interstate 75 will also get a taste of the festivites as they can see the fireworks as well.

“Whats unique about the fireworks show at the Corbin Arena is all of the people traveling up and down Interstate 75 will be able to see the fireworks as they go off.” said Monhollen

Thunder Mountain Speedway will have a race followed by a fireworks show on july 1st

The Boom Bubbles and Barbeque will take place at the Corbin Arena july 3rd from 7p.m. to 10 p.m. with a fireworks show begining at 9:45 p.m.

