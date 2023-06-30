Month-long investigation leads to major drug bust in Pike County

PHELPS, Ky. (WYMT) - A search warrant in Pike County led police to find large amounts of crystal meth, fentanyl and cocaine.

Police confirmed they also found a large amount of cash and other drugs.

Trevon R. Terrell and Mylan A. Bodiford, both from Columbus, Ohio, were arrested and charged with multiple counts of drug trafficking.

The search took place on June 30 in connection to a month-long drug investigation by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.