MADD presents award to family of fallen sergeant

Fallen Sergeant Logan Medlock's wife and son accept 2023 Outstanding Service Award on his behalf.
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The family of fallen Sergeant Logan Medlock was presented with an honor in recognition of his ultimate sacrifice.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) presented the 2023 Outstanding Service Award to Major Randy Medlock, Logan’s wife, Courtney, and their son, Brantley.

The award recognized Medlock’s commitment to preventing impaired driving before his death.

Sergeant Medlock was killed by a drunk driver, who was eventually charged with murder, in October 2022.

Medlock’s father, Major Randy Medlock, spoke at the ceremony. He said his son also received the Governor’s Award for Impaired Driving Enforcement three years in a row and the Governor’s Award for Occupant Protection.

Officials from the London Police Department posted on Facebook saying, ”Sergeant Logan Medlock will be missed by all who knew and loved him but his memory and legacy will live on in every life he touched.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

