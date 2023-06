PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The officers killed in the 2022 Allen shooting will be honored on a Heroes Bridge in downtown Prestonsburg.

Today we dedicated the Heroes Bridge to honor the lives and heroic sacrifices of Floyd Co. Sheriff's Deputy and Martin City Fire Chief William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Officer Jacob Chaffins and K-9 Drago. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/MrqUmiqtQ7 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) June 30, 2023

The bridge is near the intersection of KY-114 and North Lake Drive.

It bears the names of Jacob Chaffins, Ralph Frasure, William Petry and K-9 Drago.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.