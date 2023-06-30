Harlan County-native Dick Parsons among 2023 UK Hall of Fame class

Dick Parsons played both basketball and baseball for Kentucky.
(University of Kentucky)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Kentucky announced the 2023 Hall of Fame Class on Thursday night.

Among the names to be added this year is Harlan County-native Dick Parsons.

Parsons was an All-American shortstop for Kentucky, batting .400 as a senior in 1961 and helped the Cats to a three-year record of 53-24. As a basketball player, he scored 511 points in three varsity seasons under Adolph Rupp.

After his playing career, Parsons returned to Lexington in 1970 to coach the Wildcats baseball team, finishing with winning records in two of his three seasons at the helm. He also served as an assistant coach for the men’s basketball team under Rupp and Joe B. Hall.

Also in this year’s class is former basketball player Rajon Rondo, former football player Chris Chenault, baseball player Ryan Strieby, swimmer Danielle Galyer Day and gymnast Robin Ewing Bodem.

The class will be inducted on the weekend of Sept. 29-30.

