FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rounds of strong storms possible all weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Get ready for several days and several rounds of storms as we transition from June into July. Some of them could pack a punch too.

Today and Tonight

First of all, I want to acknowledge the frustration I’m sure you all are feeling with the weather right now. I assure you our team is in the same boat.

Models continue to be next to useless with these summertime storm complexes, so we are having to nowcast instead of forecast. The recent wildfire smoke has helped and hurt that forecast because of the fact that is acting like an all-day fog blanket and keeping us from heating up to destabilize the atmosphere to fuel storm development. I don’t think anyone is complaining that we are not getting severe weather, but the chances for it do continue today.

Some strong storms will push through in waves, starting this morning. Continue to stay weather aware and have multiple ways to get alerts if they are issued. While we got extremely lucky and were able to dodge the worst storms yesterday, I do not believe that will be the case again today.

In a piece of good news for our friends who have trouble breathing when the air quality is bad, it looks like the wildfire smoke is trying to push east for the moment. You will likely still see some haze today, but it may not be as bad as it was the last two days.

When it comes to threats from any storms, damaging wind continues to be number one. All threats are on the table, but at a much lower level.

Temperatures should soar into the upper 80s this afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies and conditions continue to be favorable for storms to pop up at any time, especially in the heat of the day. Scattered storm chances continue tonight as lows drop to around 70.

Weekend Forecast

Strong storms continue to stay possible both day and night as we head into the first weekend of July. Again, they could happen at any time of day or night on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s both days with lows dropping to 70 both nights. As of now, there is a severe risk from the Storm Prediction Center for both days.

Extended Forecast

As the new week arrives, I believe it will bring a cold front with it just in time for the 4th of July holiday. While that doesn’t mean a lot of cooler air, it does bring a little. The big thing it will do is stabilize the atmosphere and, hopefully, bring back our typical summertime pattern of daily scattered showers and storms in the heat of the afternoon.

For the folks that are having their fireworks on the 4th, you might be able to slide them in with some drier skies. For the ones doing them beforehand, you might have to dodge some spotty storms. You can find the 2023 list of shows here.

Have a good weekend and stay safe!

