Firework salesman, firefighter give firework safety tips for 4th of July

(WNEM)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As the 4th of July grows near, so does the importance of firework safety.

For those at Jerry Pelfrey’s fireworks stand in Prestonsburg, people are coming out to prepare for the fourth of July holiday.

“In the past 48 hours, we’ve seen a huge uptick, the closer we get to the fourth, obviously, people are gonna start to scramble like, ‘I don’t have any fireworks, where do I need to go?’” said firework salesman Clay Jamerson.

Before you try to see sparks fly this fourth of July, Jamerson said there are a few tips to keep you and everyone around you safe from incidents.

“Do not set them off in tall grass that is dry. So, luckily we’ve had a bit of rain in the past couple days, that’s helped to kind of dampen the grass and make everything a little bit more safe,” he said.

If winds are high while lighting fireworks, it is best to wait until they die down.

“Any time that there’s a high wind situation, you don’t want to shoot anything off that’s gonna be aerial. Now, sparklers, firecrackers, things like that, they’re not very powerful, they’re not gonna go very far,” said Jamerson. “Wind doesn’t really play a factor into those.”

Hazard Fire Chief Robert Keith said fireworks should always be set off at least 300 feet away from buildings, and when setting any off, you should always be prepared if something goes wrong.

“Make sure to have a water source nearby just in case, a garden hose or, a bucket of water or something like that in case you do have an accident and have a fire,” Keith said.

Keith added that if someone is setting off fireworks in close proximity to your home and you feel like it might damage your property or threaten your safety, you should call your local police or fire department.

