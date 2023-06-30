Eastern Kentucky man sentenced following 2019 rape investigation

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A Knox County man was sentenced to twelve years in prison following a 2019 rape investigation.

Ronald Leas, 23, along with three other men, faced charges of rape and video voyeurism after reportedly sexually assaulting a woman in 2019.

The victim told the Williamsburg Police Department that the four men raped her while she was intoxicated at a hotel in Whitley County.

Investigators found the group also videoed the rape.

Leas’ sentencing took place on June 9, 2023, after he pleaded guilty in Whitley Circuit Court.

