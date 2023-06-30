Eastern Kentucky man sentenced following 2019 rape investigation

Ronald Leas
Ronald Leas(Williamsburg Police Department)
By Morgan Faranov
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A Knox County man was sentenced to twelve years in prison following a 2019 rape investigation.

Ronald Leas, 23, along with three other men, faced charges of rape and video voyeurism after reportedly sexually assaulting a woman in 2019.

The victim told the Williamsburg Police Department that the four men raped her while she was intoxicated at a hotel in Whitley County.

Investigators found the group also videoed the rape.

Leas’ sentencing took place on June 9, 2023, after he pleaded guilty in Whitley Circuit Court.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

