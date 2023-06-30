Cawood Ledford Boys & Girls Club staff hope to soon open new gymnasium

Cawood Boys & Girls Club gymnasium under construction(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Construction is ongoing at the site of a Southeast Kentucky Boys & Girls Club.

The Cawood Ledford Boys & Girls Club in Harlan is building a gym behind their main space in the city.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Appalachia CEO Kateena Haynes said they sometimes take in 100 kids in a day, and the gym will help keep them entertained.

”They come into the facility, and if it rains, there’s no place to play outside. It’s very cramped. It’s just small for what we need. So, the gym will allow us to double our capacity and also will allow us to feed even more kids than we feed right now. We’ll have a commercial kitchen,” said Haynes.

Cawood Ledford Boys & Girls Club staff said they are hoping construction on the gym will be complete by the end of September, and then they plan to have a grand opening in October.

