Calipari confirms Aaron Bradshaw injury

Aaron Bradshaw during McDonald's All-American Games practice.
Aaron Bradshaw during McDonald's All-American Games practice.
By John Lowe
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Two weeks after The Athletic reported that Aaron Bradshaw suffered a foot fracture, Kentucky head men’s basketball coach John Calipari confirmed it.

According to Calipari, Bradshaw decided to have surgery on his foot to speed up the recovery process.

“Let me say this: he was one of the stars,” Calipari said in his Friday media session. “Had a foot injury, had a choice to make. Do you let it heal or do you do an operation? He waited for a minute to say, let me see this. But at the end of the day, he said, I want an operation because I want to play.”

Calipari says he does not believe the injury will sideline Bradshaw for the start of the season.

