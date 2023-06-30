Astronaut with ties to EKY receives heroes welcome

By Jack Demmler
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - John Shoffner, an astronaut from Middlesboro, was handed the first ever keys to the city on Thursday during the Levitt Music Series.

“I grew up here,” Shoffner said. “As a kid my whole life was about Middlesboro and now, circle all the way back after all these years, and to be honored like this is very humbling and I’m very thrilled to be able to support the city like this.”

Shoffner was the pilot on a mission to the International Space Station back in May of 2023, and is listed as the 598th person to orbit the Earth.

A lifelong friend of his, Dana Greene said it speaks to his personality.

“Always looking for something new that challenges him and to accomplish and the adventures he’s had in life,” Greene said.

Not only is Shoffner an astronaut, he and his family have a long history with Dura-Line Corporation and the arrival of Innerduct.

However, out of the multiple accomplishments Shoffner achieved, his biggest comes from his willingness to give back.

“My favorite thing will be bringing what I experienced [from orbiting Earth] back here and exciting a young person to go do it again,” Shoffner said.

Shoffner is helping create a STEM program for the city of Middlesboro school system.

