Appalachian Arts Alliance to host third annual Color Run 5K

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Arts Alliance will be hosting its third annual Color Run 5K on Friday evening.

Runners will start at the ArtStation in Hazard, run through downtown and eventually make a loop back to the Art Station.

Appalachian Arts Alliance Executive Director Tim Deaton said they hope the 5K is even bigger and better than before.

”We try to learn every year from all the other races that we’ve done. This year we have some more defined race courses. We have lots of volunteers that will be in strategic places telling people which directions to go, and of course, we just return here to the Art Station for a little celebration and some awards,” said Deaton.

Registration will be at 7:00 p.m. on Friday night and the race will begin at 8:00 p.m. later in the evening.

All of the money raised will go towards the Appalachian Arts Alliance.

