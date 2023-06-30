Appalachian Arts Alliance to host third annual Color Run 5K

Art Station in Hazard
Art Station in Hazard(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Arts Alliance will be hosting its third annual Color Run 5K on Friday evening.

Runners will start at the ArtStation in Hazard, run through downtown and eventually make a loop back to the Art Station.

Appalachian Arts Alliance Executive Director Tim Deaton said they hope the 5K is even bigger and better than before.

”We try to learn every year from all the other races that we’ve done. This year we have some more defined race courses. We have lots of volunteers that will be in strategic places telling people which directions to go, and of course, we just return here to the Art Station for a little celebration and some awards,” said Deaton.

Registration will be at 7:00 p.m. on Friday night and the race will begin at 8:00 p.m. later in the evening.

All of the money raised will go towards the Appalachian Arts Alliance.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members say they conduct searches daily.
Coroner: Remains of Floyd County woman missing for two years found
Amber Spradlin's family speaks at the news conference hosted in her honor thrusday.
‘There’s a monster out there’: Family focused on finding justice for Floyd County murder victim
Natasha Brewster
Missing Virginia woman found dead
Breathitt Co. family becomes first to purchase FEMA temporary housing unit
Family members say they conduct searches daily.
Remains of Kandi Green Gonzalez found after two years

Latest News

Macy - Crisis Response Canines
‘Peace, love and licks’: Crisis Response Canines visits EKY
Crisis Response Canines - Jordan 4:30p
Firework salesman, firefighter give firework safety tips for 4th of July
Perry County native Lindsey Branson performing with Bobby Osborne.
Perry Co. musician recalls impact Bobby Osborne had on students