Amber Alert issued for 2 missing girls in Texas

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for two...
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for two missing girls.(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for two missing girls.

The Amber Alert lists both girls as an “abducted child.”

The girls are 14-year-old Willow Webb and 11-year-old Bonnie Webb. They were last seen near County Road 1408 outside the city limits of Athens, Texas.

Willow was wearing a colored shirt and blue jeans when she was last seen. She has brown hair, green eyes and weighs 75 pounds. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall.

Bonnie was wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans. She has blue eyes with brown hair. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 75 pounds.

Anyone with information about the girls is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 903-675-5128 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members say they conduct searches daily.
Coroner: Remains of Floyd County woman missing for two years found
Natasha Brewster
Missing Virginia woman found dead
Firefighters say it was a freak accident involving a dog.
11-year-old dies in side-by-side crash involving dog
Crystal Buckey, 63, was heading home after running errands when she got caught in a bad storm....
Mom cried for help as car swept away by rushing water, family says
Kentucky State Capitol
A look at the new laws that take effect Thursday in Kentucky

Latest News

Patriotic Displays - 11:00 p.m.
Patriotic events taking place this weekend in Corbin
John Shoffner, an astronaut from Middlesboro, was handed the first ever keys to the city on...
Astronaut with ties to EKY receives heroes welcome
Patriotic Displays - 11:00 p.m.
Patriotic Displays - 11:00 p.m.
Shoffner Returns - 11:00 p.m.