UPike names 20-year head softball coach David Staggs interim AD

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville announced 20-year head softball coach David Staggs as interim athletic director Wednesday.

Staggs has plenty of experience in UPike’s athletic department after two prior stints as athletic director.

He has also led the school’s volleyball team and men’s and women’s soccer teams. Staggs has been an assistant on their baseball, football, and men’s and women’s basketball coaching staff as well.

Staggs will replace Kelly Wells, who was hired as Morehead State’s athletic director on June 6.

According to a release, the university has began a national search for the next full-time AD.

