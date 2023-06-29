Two-ATV crash leads to injury, arrest

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - One man was arrested following a crash that left a woman seriously injured.

On June 25, Zach Napier, 20, of Middlesboro was reportedly speeding on an ATV near Apollo Fuels when he crashed head-on with another ATV.

During the crash, Napier’s passenger, his girlfriend, was thrown from the vehicle.

The driver of the other ATV told police the crash caused damage, but they were not injured.

Deputies said during the investigation they could smell alcohol coming from Napier. He also reportedly admitted to hitting the other ATV.

The girlfriend, who was not identified, was taken to Middlesboro ARH for treatment.

Police said Napier failed several sobriety tests.

He was taken to Pineville Community Hospital for blood tests and then to the Bell County Detention Center.

Napier was charged with driving under the influence.

