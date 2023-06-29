Those in high-risk groups urged to stay indoors as smoke from Canadian wildfires impacts Lexington air quality

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As wildfire smoke drifts south from Canada, central Kentucky has been caught in its haze.

The air quality didn’t stop some people from enjoying the outdoors on Wednesday. However, those in high-risk groups were urged to stay indoors.

Raven Cox was one of the very few people spending the day at the Lexington Arboretum on Wednesday.

“Just decided to come out here and get some air, fresh air, well as fresh as it can be,” said Raven Cox.

The State Environmental Cabinet issued an air quality alert for Lexington. They say it’s reached an unhealthy level for all people, but especially those who are in high-risk groups.

“When air pollution gets to this level, I notice I get a little bit of a scratchy throat, which is fine. I have relatively healthy lungs. But people who have underlying respiratory problems, such as chronic obstruction of pulmonary disease, asthma or interstitial lung diseases, may notice their breathing gets demonstratively difficult,” said UK Pulmonary specialist Dr. David Mannino.

Dr. Mannino recommends that anyone with pre-existing health conditions stay indoors as much as possible.

“I was seeing patients last week in my clinic who were reporting to me that they were reporting more breathing problems as the air quality got worse,” said Dr. Mannino.

Dr. Mannino says even relatively healthy people should avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

“When air quality gets bad like this, it can be the onset of what we call a flare-up or exacerbation,” said Dr. Mannino.

Those with heart or lung conditions may want to have plans in place with their doctors in case additional medication is needed.

There were some closures due to this poor air quality on Wednesday.

Lexington city pools closed early, and Yappy Hours at Jacobson Park were canceled.

