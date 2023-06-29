State-champion Colonels receive Congressional Tribute

The 2023 KHSAA State Baseball Champions received a Congressional Tribute from Congressman Hal...
The 2023 KHSAA State Baseball Champions received a Congressional Tribute from Congressman Hal Rogers to honor the first Eastern Kentucky title since 1990.(Congressman Hal Rogers)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2023 KHSAA State Baseball Champions received a Congressional Tribute from Congressman Hal Rogers to honor the first Eastern Kentucky title since 1990.

The team and head coach Jeremy Shope traveled to Congressman Rogers’ office in Somerset to receive the honor after winning the state title.

Paintsville was the last team from the mountains to win the baseball state title in 1990. Boyd County also claimed the trophy in 2001.

The tribute was submitted to the Congressional Record to commemorate the win and incredible season.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members say they conduct searches daily.
Coroner: Remains of Floyd County woman missing for two years found
Natasha Brewster
Missing Virginia woman found dead
Crystal Buckey, 63, was heading home after running errands when she got caught in a bad storm....
Mom cried for help as car swept away by rushing water, family says
Firefighters say it was a freak accident involving a dog.
11-year-old dies in side-by-side crash involving dog
Kentucky State Capitol
A look at the new laws that take effect Thursday in Kentucky

Latest News

Kelly Wells Profile - June 28, 2023
ACC/SEC Challenge Matchups Announced - June 28, 2023
The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team is gearing up for a busy summer season after a record...
Eastern Kentucky rock-climbing some of the best in the world
Wells is the AD at Morehead State
UPike AD Kelly Wells reflects on career with Bears