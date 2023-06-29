State-champion Colonels receive Congressional Tribute

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2023 KHSAA State Baseball Champions received a Congressional Tribute from Congressman Hal Rogers to honor the first Eastern Kentucky title since 1990.

The team and head coach Jeremy Shope traveled to Congressman Rogers’ office in Somerset to receive the honor after winning the state title.

Paintsville was the last team from the mountains to win the baseball state title in 1990. Boyd County also claimed the trophy in 2001.

The tribute was submitted to the Congressional Record to commemorate the win and incredible season.

