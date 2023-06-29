Shootout outside US consulate in Saudi port city leaves assailant and security guard dead, US says

The State Department seal is seen on the briefing room lectern ahead of a briefing by State...
The State Department seal is seen on the briefing room lectern ahead of a briefing by State Department spokesperson Ned Price at the State Department in Washington, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.(Mandel Ngan, Pool via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department said a gunman who opened fire on the U.S. consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and a local security guard working at the consulate were killed in an exchange of fire on Wednesday.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear, the department said.

The consulate went into lockdown as the shooting took place and no Americans or American staff were injured, it said.

The assailant was killed by Saudi security forces, the State Department said, referring questions to the Saudi authorities, who it said were investigating.

Saudi Arabia’s state news agency, citing Saudi police, said the man had gotten out of a vehicle outside the consulate carrying a gun.

“Authorities took the initiative to deal with him as required by the situation,” the press agency said. It said the slain consulate security worker was Nepalese.

