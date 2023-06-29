Remains of Kandi Green Gonzalez found after two years

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - After a two-year search, remains found in Floyd County were confirmed to belong to Kandi Green Gonzalez.

Kandi Green Gonzalez was last seen on June 1, 2021, and reported missing the next day.

On June 28, her family was notified that remains sent in to be DNA tested were confirmed to be Gonzalez’s.

The search began immediately after Gonzalez went missing, and her family said they had still been searching up until receiving the news.

“It’s hard, it’s painful but at least we now can focus on getting justice for Kandi,” said her cousin, Jennifer Cline. “And figuring out what had happened in her last moments.”

Cline said that she was the person who found the remains on May 12, 2022, and the family has been awaiting the DNA results.

KSP said the remains were found by the Pikeville Post on April 27, 2022, and said that the cause of death is unknown. The Pikeville Post is conducting an ongoing death investigation.

“Whenever the remains were found, we were hoping that someone would get closure but obviously, we didn’t want it to be us,” said Cline. “You know we were hoping to find her alive.”

The family is moving forward in trying to plan funeral arrangements and hoping to find out exactly what happened to Gonzalez.

