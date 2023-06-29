New Kentucky law decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips goes into effect

New Kentucky law decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips goes into effect
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than a dozen new Kentucky laws went into effect on Thursday.

One of them is house bill 353, which decriminalizes fentanyl testing strips.

Prior to Thursday, under Kentucky law, fentanyl testing strips were classified as illegal drug paraphernalia and someone in possession could potentially be charged.

Mike st. John and his wife battled addiction for years, and today, they are seven years clean. They own and operate several recovery houses working to save others. St. John says decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips isn’t an enabler but rather another chance for addicts to seek recovery.

“Recovery is possible, but until you step on this side of the fence to freedom, be safe while you’re in active addiction,” said Mike St. John.

According to the 2021 Kentucky overdose fatality report, fentanyl was in nearly 73% of overdose deaths. Deaths, Mike St. John says, could be avoided if people have a way to test the drugs they’re about to use for the lethal substance.

“I knew fentanyl could kill me, and in the beginning of my run, I didn’t want to die, and once I tested it and it tested positive, then I’m like, ‘woah, I know what this is going to do to me,’” said St. John.

St. John says without the strips, he wouldn’t be here to share his story. He says this law shows that state leaders recognize the importance of more resources and services.

“Incarceration does not lead to sobriety,” said St. John. “We can either shame them, the stigma and push them out in the field by themselves or we can show them love and say ‘I know somebody, I know a place.’”

A place like ‘Jasmine’s house or Korbin’s house. Two of the three recovery centers St. John operates.

“We have Narcan, and we will have fentanyl testing strips because we can’t stop people from bringing drugs into our house, we can’t, but we have to provide some safety net,” said St. John.

Click here to read more about this and where to get fentanyl testing strips.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members say they conduct searches daily.
Coroner: Remains of Floyd County woman missing for two years found
Amber Spradlin's family speaks at the news conference hosted in her honor thrusday.
‘There’s a monster out there’: Family focused on finding justice for Floyd County murder victim
Natasha Brewster
Missing Virginia woman found dead
Authorities in Ohio say a 7-month-old baby died after a man allegedly abducted her then drove...
Kidnapped infant dies after suspect drives into house, authorities say
WYMT First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms possible in waves to end the week

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rounds of strong storms possible all weekend
Patriotic Displays - 11:00 p.m.
Patriotic events taking place this weekend in Corbin
John Shoffner, an astronaut from Middlesboro, was handed the first ever keys to the city on...
Astronaut with ties to EKY receives heroes welcome
Patriotic Displays - 11:00 p.m.
Patriotic Displays - 11:00 p.m.
Shoffner Returns - 11:00 p.m.