More than $6 million presented to Harlan County by Gov. Andy Beshear

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear visited the Harlan County Boys and Girls Club to present more than $6.2 million in funding for several different causes.

The funding was spread across four different programs and categories.

The majority of funds came from the Appalachian Regional Commission. $3.8 million will be used to replace outdated sewer lines in Harlan, renovate the Harlan Municipal Water Works treatment plant, hire staff at Backroads of Appalachia and reimburse Harlan Municipal Water Works for emergency replacement of four filters.

$1.6 million came from the Cleaner Water Program to improve water treatment facilities in Evarts, Harlan, Cawood, Cumberland, Black Mountain and in 200 Harlan County homes.

The City of Lynch received $25,000 to maintain the Walk of Legends Trail, which highlights community members and the ways they have contributed to Lynch.

Finally, the City of Harlan Tourist and Convention Commission received $118,462 to boost marketing, part of the Governor’s effort to promote tourism statewide.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.