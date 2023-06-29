Laurel Co. man arrested after fight

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man reportedly suffered a head injury and another man was arrested after a fight in Laurel County, said deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Police arrested Eric Gavin, 26, of London, on Tuesday near Old Crab Orchard Road, which is approximately three miles north of London.

Deputies say when they arrived at the scene, the duo was reportedly still fighting. Officers said they reportedly saw one man on the ground with “an obvious injury to his head” while another man was was screaming, yelling, cursing and creating a disturbance in a threatening manner.

Gavin was charged with disorderly conduct, second-degree, and menacing. He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

