Laurel Co. man arrested after fight

Eric Gavin, 26, of London, was arrested in Laurel County after a reported fight.
Eric Gavin, 26, of London, was arrested in Laurel County after a reported fight.(Laurel County Sherriff's Office)
By Grace Griles
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man reportedly suffered a head injury and another man was arrested after a fight in Laurel County, said deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Police arrested Eric Gavin, 26, of London, on Tuesday near Old Crab Orchard Road, which is approximately three miles north of London.

Deputies say when they arrived at the scene, the duo was reportedly still fighting. Officers said they reportedly saw one man on the ground with “an obvious injury to his head” while another man was was screaming, yelling, cursing and creating a disturbance in a threatening manner.

Gavin was charged with disorderly conduct, second-degree, and menacing. He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members say they conduct searches daily.
Coroner: Remains of Floyd County woman missing for two years found
Natasha Brewster
Missing Virginia woman found dead
Crystal Buckey, 63, was heading home after running errands when she got caught in a bad storm....
Mom cried for help as car swept away by rushing water, family says
Firefighters say it was a freak accident involving a dog.
11-year-old dies in side-by-side crash involving dog
Kentucky State Capitol
A look at the new laws that take effect Thursday in Kentucky

Latest News

FILE - Bluegrass musician Bobby Osborne performs with Del McCoury, not pictured, at the...
Arrangements announced to honor Bobby Osborne’s life and career
The family says they are just hopeful that Amber’s name will not be forgotten as the...
Family focused on finding justice for Floyd County murder victim
Family members say they conduct searches daily.
Coroner: Remains of Floyd County woman missing for two years found
Zach Napier
Two-ATV crash leads to injury, arrest