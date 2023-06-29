Kentucky WBB releases 2023-24 non-conference schedule

Nyah Leveretter (21) after making a basket in the first half. Kentucky vs Tennessee SEC Women’s...
Nyah Leveretter (21) after making a basket in the first half. Kentucky vs Tennessee SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Nashville, TN. Todd Van Emst/SEC(Todd Van Emst/SEC | Todd Van Emst/SEC)
By Armando Barry
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Kentucky women’s basketball team announced the release of their 2023-24 non-conference schedule Tuesday.

There are 15 non-conference games, including nine played at home.

The Wildcats are booked for a trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands in late November to compete in the Paradise Jam, playing against NC State, Colorado, and Cincinnati.

Kentucky will also compete in the first-ever SEC/ACC Challenge against Boston College on Nov. 30.

Then, the Wildcats are penciled in to finish the month of December against the likes of Tennessee Tech, Minnesota, Louisville, Furman, Lipscomb, and Samford.

UK will begin the season versus Kentucky State for an exhibition game on Nov. 1.

DATEOPPONENTLOCATION
Nov. 1Kentucky State (exhibition)Lexington, KY
Nov. 7ETSULexington, KY
Nov. 11USC UpstateLexington, KY
Nov. 14Austin PeayLexington, KY
Nov. 19Florida Gulf CoastFort Myers, Fla.
Nov. 23NC StateU.S Virgin Islands
Nov. 24ColoradoU.S Virgin Islands
Nov. 25CincinnatiU.S Virgin Islands
Nov. 30Boston CollegeLexington, KY
Dec. 3Tennessee TechLexington, KY
Dec. 6MinnesotaLexington, KY
Dec. 10LouisvilleLouisville, KY
Dec. 17FurmanLexington, KY
Dec. 21LipscombLexington, KY
Dec. 31SamfordLexington, KY

