Kentucky WBB releases 2023-24 non-conference schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Kentucky women’s basketball team announced the release of their 2023-24 non-conference schedule Tuesday.

There are 15 non-conference games, including nine played at home.

The Wildcats are booked for a trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands in late November to compete in the Paradise Jam, playing against NC State, Colorado, and Cincinnati.

Kentucky will also compete in the first-ever SEC/ACC Challenge against Boston College on Nov. 30.

Then, the Wildcats are penciled in to finish the month of December against the likes of Tennessee Tech, Minnesota, Louisville, Furman, Lipscomb, and Samford.

UK will begin the season versus Kentucky State for an exhibition game on Nov. 1.

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION Nov. 1 Kentucky State (exhibition) Lexington, KY Nov. 7 ETSU Lexington, KY Nov. 11 USC Upstate Lexington, KY Nov. 14 Austin Peay Lexington, KY Nov. 19 Florida Gulf Coast Fort Myers, Fla. Nov. 23 NC State U.S Virgin Islands Nov. 24 Colorado U.S Virgin Islands Nov. 25 Cincinnati U.S Virgin Islands Nov. 30 Boston College Lexington, KY Dec. 3 Tennessee Tech Lexington, KY Dec. 6 Minnesota Lexington, KY Dec. 10 Louisville Louisville, KY Dec. 17 Furman Lexington, KY Dec. 21 Lipscomb Lexington, KY Dec. 31 Samford Lexington, KY

