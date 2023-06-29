Kentucky Special Olympics athletes come home after days of delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After several days of flight cancellations, athletes and coaches from Kentucky who participated in the Special Olympics in Germany are finally home.

The group landed at Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International Airport out of Baltimore Thursday morning.

They said due to the weather across the country, they experienced a three-day delay in order to make it home.

WAVE News talked with Dennis Gaines, the coach and stepfather of one of the athletes, on winning the bronze medal in golf.

“Proud. Very Proud. My hero,” Gaines said, hugging his son. “Through all the training and travel, he’s been a trooper, best playing partner. We had a blast.”

While their original destination was to return to Lexington, they said they are just happy to be home and are ready to relax after a long two weeks of competition.

