Kentucky Special Olympics athletes come home after days of delays

The group landed at Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International Airport out of Baltimore Thursday...
The group landed at Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International Airport out of Baltimore Thursday morning.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After several days of flight cancellations, athletes and coaches from Kentucky who participated in the Special Olympics in Germany are finally home.

The group landed at Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International Airport out of Baltimore Thursday morning.

They said due to the weather across the country, they experienced a three-day delay in order to make it home.

WAVE News talked with Dennis Gaines, the coach and stepfather of one of the athletes, on winning the bronze medal in golf.

“Proud. Very Proud. My hero,” Gaines said, hugging his son. “Through all the training and travel, he’s been a trooper, best playing partner. We had a blast.”

While their original destination was to return to Lexington, they said they are just happy to be home and are ready to relax after a long two weeks of competition.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members say they conduct searches daily.
Coroner: Remains of Floyd County woman missing for two years found
Amber Spradlin's family speaks at the news conference hosted in her honor thrusday.
‘There’s a monster out there’: Family focused on finding justice for Floyd County murder victim
Natasha Brewster
Missing Virginia woman found dead
Authorities in Ohio say a 7-month-old baby died after a man allegedly abducted her then drove...
Kidnapped infant dies after suspect drives into house, authorities say
WYMT First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms possible in waves to end the week

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rounds of strong storms possible all weekend
Patriotic Displays - 11:00 p.m.
Patriotic events taking place this weekend in Corbin
John Shoffner, an astronaut from Middlesboro, was handed the first ever keys to the city on...
Astronaut with ties to EKY receives heroes welcome
Patriotic Displays - 11:00 p.m.
Patriotic Displays - 11:00 p.m.
Shoffner Returns - 11:00 p.m.