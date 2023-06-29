FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms possible in waves to end the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a nice break yesterday, we continue to watch the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms off and on as we head through the rest of the day today, into tomorrow, and even into the first weekend of July.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We continue to watch the possibility for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the wake of this afternoon’s strong to severe thunderstorms. Any storm that develops could be on the strong to severe side as we head into the overnight hours. Lows are staying near 70°.

We remain in a First Alert Weather Day through the day tomorrow as more strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible at times during the day on Friday. Models do not have good handle on how Friday’s storm threat unfolds, but any storm that develops could quickly go severe with the potential for gusty winds in excess of 60 mph. Outside of any storms, highs will soar once again up to near 90°. Storms may continue as we head into the overnight as lows only fall back to near 70°.

Into July’s First Weekend

Heat, humidity, and strong thunderstorms remain a possibility as we head into this weekend. The weather pattern known as the “Ring of Fire” where complexes of strong to severe thunderstorms “ride the ridge” around big time hot high pressure in the southern plains, looks to stay in place. Just like late this week, it will be hard to pinpoint exact times for a lot of the storms heading our way, but any storm, especially in the afternoon hours, will have the potential to produce damaging winds. We hope to have more clarity on timing these storms out in the coming days. Otherwise, it remains hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Some scattered storms could linger into the early part of the week, with scattered storms on Monday as highs stay near average. We’ll keep it warm through the middle of the week, including during the Fourth of July on Tuesday. We can’t rule out a storm during this time, but more dry time than not as expected with highs in the middle and upper 80s.

