FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms possible next several days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - From smoke from ongoing wildfires in Canada to multiple chances for severe weather, the next several days will definitely be on the active side.

Today and Tomorrow

While we have already started our First Alert Weather Day coverage to get you prepared for storms later today and tonight, the morning hours should start calm enough. Most locations will wake up with hazy conditions and temperatures in the low to mid-60s. I would not be surprised if we see another Air Quality Alert issued today.

As we have said multiple times, models do not handle summertime storms very well because they do not travel along the normal ways that weather patterns track. They literally just pop up, typically in the heat of the day. You will likely see several instances of future view radar that will show nothing and then all of a sudden, storms appear. The Storm Prediction Center has most of our region under a level 1 or 2 threat for severe weather today.

The latest day 1 Storm Prediction Center outlook for Thursday, June 29th, 2023 has most of our region under a level 1 or 2 severe risk. (WYMT Weather)

The main weather threat continues to be damaging wind. Hail and isolated tornado chances are there, but at a much lower threat level. Pockets of heavy rain could cause some issues as well.

That being said, I think we can give you a rough idea of when the strongest storms could arrive in our region.

As of now, it looks like we see two rounds of storms: One this afternoon, between 1 and 5 p.m. and one in the late evening and early overnight hours. The absolute best thing to do is to have multiple ways to get weather alerts in case they are issued.

Highs should top out in the mid to upper 80s and it will be muggy, so make sure you take your heat precautions the next few days. Lows will drop into the upper 60s overnight as the rain chances continue.

We deal with a similar situation on Friday, but I do believe the storms have a chance of being a little better organized. The latest SPC day 2 outlook keeps the entire region under a level 2 threat for severe weather. Threats will remain the same as above.

The latest day 2 Storm Prediction Center outlook for Friday, June 30th, 2023 has our entire region under a level 2 severe risk. (WYMT Weather)

Temperatures could go a little higher on Friday, getting closer to the 90-degree mark. Scattered showers and storms will be possible off and on all day and all night. Lows will drop to right around 70 by Saturday morning. Just make sure you stay weather aware and keep it locked here for updates.

Extended Forecast

The first weekend of July will continue to feature an unsettled weather pattern with more chances for strong to severe storms. Highs will be close to 90 both days and lows will drop into the upper 60s.

We will start the first full week of July, and approach the July 4th holiday, with a possible cold front that could drop our temperatures briefly into the mid-80s. Daily heat of the day scattered chances for storms will continue for most of next week.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.