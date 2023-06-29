EKY blood drive held to honor fallen deputy sheriff

Prestonsburg Blood Drive
Prestonsburg Blood Drive(Floyd County Sherriff's Department Prestonsburg, KY)
By Grace Griles
Published: Jun. 29, 2023
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members in Floyd County will honor the memory of Deputy Sheriff William Petry with a blood drive.

Petry died in the line of duty on June 30, 2022, following a shooting in the Allen community.

The drive will be held in the lobby of the Prestonsburg Community Mountain Arts Center from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 29.

Photo identification or a donor card is required to donate.

