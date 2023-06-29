Union College President announces retirement date

Dr. Marcia Hawkins
Dr. Marcia Hawkins(Union College)
By Grace Griles
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After a decade of serving the Union College community, President Dr. Marcia Hawkins has announced her retirement, beginning at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.

In an announcement made on Wednesday, Dr. Hawkins took time to express her gratitude for her time at the college.

“Union is a community of dedicated faculty and staff who love our mission and our students, and it is a privilege to serve beside them. No matter what challenges we face, we rejoice in the intellectual and emotional growth we nurture in our students over the time they spend here,” said Dr. Hawkins in a statement.

Dr. Hawkins became the first woman president of Union College in 2012. Her contributions to the school during her tenure include the UGRAD and UCE programs.

She also contributed to higher education outside of campus by serving as Vice President of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission On Colleges (SACSCOC) and on the executive committee and board of SACSCOC.

Union College has yet to decide who will replace Dr. Hawkins.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members say they conduct searches daily.
Coroner: Remains of Floyd County woman missing for two years found
Natasha Brewster
Missing Virginia woman found dead
Crystal Buckey, 63, was heading home after running errands when she got caught in a bad storm....
Mom cried for help as car swept away by rushing water, family says
Firefighters say it was a freak accident involving a dog.
11-year-old dies in side-by-side crash involving dog
Smoke
Air Quality Alert issued as Canadian fire smoke drifts across Kentucky

Latest News

Prestonsburg Blood Drive
EKY blood drive held to honor fallen deputy sheriff
The latest day 1 Storm Prediction Center outlook for Thursday, June 29th, 2023 has most of our...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms possible next several days
Kandi Gonzalez's remains found - June 28, 2023
Pike County Flood Recovery - 11:00 p.m.