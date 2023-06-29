Union College President announces retirement date

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After a decade of serving the Union College community, President Dr. Marcia Hawkins has announced her retirement, beginning at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.

In an announcement made on Wednesday, Dr. Hawkins took time to express her gratitude for her time at the college.

“Union is a community of dedicated faculty and staff who love our mission and our students, and it is a privilege to serve beside them. No matter what challenges we face, we rejoice in the intellectual and emotional growth we nurture in our students over the time they spend here,” said Dr. Hawkins in a statement.

Dr. Hawkins became the first woman president of Union College in 2012. Her contributions to the school during her tenure include the UGRAD and UCE programs.

She also contributed to higher education outside of campus by serving as Vice President of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission On Colleges (SACSCOC) and on the executive committee and board of SACSCOC.

Union College has yet to decide who will replace Dr. Hawkins.

