Coroner: Remains of Floyd County woman missing for two years found

Family members say they conduct searches daily.
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PRESTONBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson confirmed with WYMT that the remains of Kandi Green Gonzales were found.

Gonzales had been missing since June 1, 2021.

Nelson said her remains was found neat the Left Fork of Abbott Community just outside of Prestonsburg.

Gonzales’ last known location was on Abbott Creek Road.

WYMT reported on the search for Gonzales back in 2021.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

