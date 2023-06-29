Coal-producing counties receiving $74 million this year

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky’s coal-producing communities will receive more than $74 million this fiscal year.

The funding comes from coal severance tax funds and is the highest amount awarded in the last ten years, more than double the amount awarded last year.

The money will be distributed between 29 counties and municipalities.

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander says they have used the money in the past to improve the local economy.

“We’ve always used it, since I’ve been here, for economic development, tourism, for quality of life,” he said. “We’ve created a lot of jobs in the industrial park, we’ve helped local companies grow as well.”

Perry County was awarded $3.8 million, and Alexander said Perry County will be using this year’s severance funds for more quality-of-life improvements in the county.

The funding comes from Kentucky’s two coal severance programs, which are funded by state taxes paid by Kentucky coal mining companies.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members say they conduct searches daily.
Coroner: Remains of Floyd County woman missing for two years found
Natasha Brewster
Missing Virginia woman found dead
Firefighters say it was a freak accident involving a dog.
11-year-old dies in side-by-side crash involving dog
Crystal Buckey, 63, was heading home after running errands when she got caught in a bad storm....
Mom cried for help as car swept away by rushing water, family says
Kentucky State Capitol
A look at the new laws that take effect Thursday in Kentucky

Latest News

Family members say they conduct searches daily.
Remains of Kandi Green Gonzalez found after two years
Breathitt Co. family becomes first to purchase FEMA temporary housing unit
Mountain News at 6 - Beshear in Harlan
Mountain News at 6 - Middlesboro Astronaut
Memorial Blood Drive - Jordan 6