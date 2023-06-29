Coal-producing counties receiving $74 million this year

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky’s coal-producing communities will receive more than $74 million this fiscal year.

The funding comes from coal severance tax funds and is the highest amount awarded in the last ten years, more than double the amount awarded last year.

The money will be distributed between 29 counties and municipalities.

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander says they have used the money in the past to improve the local economy.

“We’ve always used it, since I’ve been here, for economic development, tourism, for quality of life,” he said. “We’ve created a lot of jobs in the industrial park, we’ve helped local companies grow as well.”

Perry County was awarded $3.8 million, and Alexander said Perry County will be using this year’s severance funds for more quality-of-life improvements in the county.

The funding comes from Kentucky’s two coal severance programs, which are funded by state taxes paid by Kentucky coal mining companies.

