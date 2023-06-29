Breathitt Co. family becomes first to purchase FEMA temporary housing unit

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, one Breathitt County family got the chance to transition from a temporary fix to a forever home.

“We just accomplished a really big milestone, so it’s a really good feeling,” said Ashley Fallen.

It was last year that the home Fallen shared with her kids was completely destroyed by flood waters.

“Being a single mom of five kids, it was very scary to wake up surrounded by water,” said Fallen. “I just done what any mom would do and got them out, got them to safety and say, ‘God’s got it from there.’”

Fallen and her kids would eventually be placed in one of FEMA’s Temporary Housing Units, but on Thursday, Fallen became the first to buy the unit she has been living in.

“Its been a journey. Between the mud, the extra rain we didn’t seem to need, we can finally see there’s grass growing and we’re settling in, and it’s gonna have a new charm to it being able to call it home tonight,” she said.

FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Dr. Myra Shird said FEMA aims to help people like Fallen the entire step of the way.

“It’s really a sweet experience for me seeing all of the devastation and knowing the story of how she had lost everything and now getting to this point; an incredible feeling for us and the reason why we do this work,” Shird said.

For Fallen, she said she is excited to offer a sense of stability to her family.

“To me, it’s the one thing I can give them that I know is permanent home that, its something I can give them to carry on with,” Fallen added.

Anyone who is currently living in one of FEMA’s Temporary Housing Units has the opportunity to buy it.

Applicants with questions are asked to call 800-342-1686.

