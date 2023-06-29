Arrangements announced to honor Bobby Osborne’s life and career

FILE - Bluegrass musician Bobby Osborne performs with Del McCoury, not pictured, at the...
FILE - Bluegrass musician Bobby Osborne performs with Del McCoury, not pictured, at the International Bluegrass Music Association Awards show, Sept. 27, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. Osborne, who helped popularize the song “Rocky Top," died early Tuesday, June 27, 2023, according to a statement from the college where he worked. He was 91.(Mark Humphrey | AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Family, friends and fans will gather next week to honor the legacy of Bobby Osborne.

Osborne died Tuesday at age 91, still a member of the staff at Hazard Community and Technical College’s Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music.

He and his brother, the other half of The Osborne Brothers, Sonny Osborne, were born and raised in Leslie County.

His son, Bobby Osborne II, announced on Facebook that his visitation would be from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5th, at Crestview Funeral Home in Gallatin, Tenn., with the funeral service Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

His obituary can be read on Crestview Funeral Home’s website.

